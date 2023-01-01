Orland Park

2 Found Shot to Death Inside Orland Park Home

Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home.

Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Police said the two victims were involved in an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire. The victims were found dead in the home, police said.

No arrests were made. No other details were provided.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Orland ParkSouthwest Suburbs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us