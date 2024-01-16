2 downtown Chicago favorites open locations at O'Hare Airport's Terminal 5

Two popular local spots in downtown Chicago have opened locations at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5, bringing unique Windy City favorites to travelers for the first time.

Both The Hampton Social and Bar Siena opened for business at Terminal 5 on Tuesday, adding the restaurants' coastal-inspired food and casual Italian fare to add to the terminal's culinary offerings.

The addition of both restaurants to Terminal 5 marks a continued expansion of the primarily international terminal, which has also seen the addition of Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines flights in recent years.

The $1.3 billion expansion added 10 new gates and 350,000 square feet to the terminal, increasing the amenity space by 75% as well, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Though the expansion is nearing its completion, future restaurants still yet to open include Butcher and the Burger, The Dearborn, Publican Coffee, Chick-fil-A, and Protein Bar & Kitchen.

The Hampton Social's flagship restaurant opened in River North in 2015, with the O'Hare location marking the sixth restaurant that has opened in the Chicago area.

Bar Siena's O'Hare location will be the third restaurant for the West Loop-based eatery that also initially opened in 2015.

Both restaurants will be open seven days a week at O'Hare, with The Hampton Social operating from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Bar Siena operating from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hampton Social is located near Gate M5, while Bar Siena is located near Gate M34.