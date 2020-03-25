2 Children Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Six people were hurt, including two children, Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash that spilled into a bus stop in Chicago Lawn.

The four-car crash happened about 9:05 a.m. at 63rd Street and Western Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire departments.

Three of the people hurt were waiting at a bus stop, according to preliminary information from police.

The two children were taken in fair-to-serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A woman and a man were taken in serious-to-critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Merritt said.

One woman in fair-to-serious condition and a man in good condition were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, he said.

The CPD major accidents team is investigating the crash.