2 Chicago Storefront Theaters Join Forces to Develop New Works by Young Black Playwrights

‘Panther Women: An Army For The Liberation’ is a story about self discovery.

“It's real. It’s in your face, and it will not let you off the hook,” says playwright India Nicole Burton.

The Black Panthers were very active in Chicago in the late 1960’s, and Burton thinks the organization was misunderstood, “because the media sensationalized them in a way that made them predators.”

Not only does the production help confront stereotypes, Burton says you will also learn something new.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Panther women made up over fifty percent of the party, especially towards the middle of its existence. And people don’t know that," Burton said.

"Panther Women" is the first full length in-person production presented at Perceptions Theatre, located at 1825 E. 79th Street.

“Our whole mission is to bring more theatre to the South Side and to the African American community, and we are also a training ground for BIPOC artists,” Myesha–Tiara, director of the play, and artistic director at Perceptions Theatre said.

The goal is to present theater that is relevant to people living in the area, while remaining passionate about contributing to the local community.

“The Black Panthers were huge on making sure kids were fed and educated, and all those great things,” says Myesha-Tiara, “So we have a program tomorrow, we’ll be teaching them yoga, story time, teaching them choreography from the show and feeding them.”

Burton says, “My hope is that people go research these women, and consider the idea of uplifting their voices even more. We are strong, but we are also vulnerable. And we also want to be seen, and we also want to be able to express feelings on a full spectrum.”

‘Panther Women: An Army For The Liberation’ is on stage at Perceptions Theatre through May 27.