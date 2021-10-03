2 Charged After Guns Found Inside Vehicle Parked at Lyons Township High School South

Two men were each charged with a felony after two guns were discovered inside a vehicle parked at Lyons Township High School's South Campus, prompting police and school district officials to cancel the school's homecoming dance as a precaution, authorities said Sunday.

The men, both 19 years old, were charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – possession of a firearm on school grounds, a class three felony, police in Western Springs said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspects appeared in Cook County Central Bond Court Sunday and have yet to be identified.

On Saturday afternoon, police were called to the school for the report of a fight following the football game between LTHS and Proviso West High School.

During the investigation, police conducted a search of an unoccupied vehicle in the school's parking lot and found two handguns under the driver and front passenger seats.

Two male suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.

In a statement Sunday, the school district said it was working to reschedule the homecoming dance and will share additional details on Friday.

District officials said Saturday's incident "serves as a great reminder of the importance of 'when you see something, say something.'"

"The greatest tool schools have in maintaining safe learning environments continues to be the positive relationships we have with each other, and we rely on the proactive nature of reporting concerns when you hear or see them," they stated.