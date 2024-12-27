While Mega Millions mania remains heightened for Friday's highly anticipated drawing, it was a Powerball play that brought a suburban lottery player a big win.

A ticket purchased at a Jewel-Osco in Melrose Park won a $1 million prize in the Dec. 21 drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 1-12-17-21-58.

The Jewel-Osco will receive a $10,000 prize for selling the winning ticket and the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the big prize.

Lottery officials urged whoever has the ticket to write their name on the back and keep it in a safe place until they can claim their prize.

Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. CT every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing now sits at $145 million.