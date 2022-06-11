Noble Square

19-Year-Old Shot Outside Gas Station on Northwest Side

A teenager was shot outside a gas station Saturday morning in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In the 1400 block of West Division, a 19-year-old boy was standing outside a gas station at 4:28 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

The boy was shot multiple times and took himself to an area hospital, where he was then transferred to another hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Five detectives were investigating.

