18-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of Chicago College Student

A Chicago man is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a 19-year-old college student in the Chatham neighborhood on Friday evening.

According to Chicago police, 18-year-old Lafayette Hodges has been charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Lyniah Bell.

Police say that Hodges turned himself into police on Saturday morning at approximately 4 a.m. after the shooting, and he will be held pending a bond hearing on Monday.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, a witness heard a gunshot at a residence in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue and found Bell in the bedroom of an apartment, according to Chicago police.

Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the incident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell was a student at Michigan State University, and was home from school on winter break, according to her family.

It is believed that the shooting was a domestic incident.

A bond hearing has been set in the case for Monday at Central Bond Court, according to authorities.