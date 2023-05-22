Group of 18 Men Attempt to Burglarize USPS Post Office in Loop, Chicago Police Say

Police are investigating after approximately more than a dozen people attempted to burglarize a United States Post Office branch in Chicago's Loop neighborhood, officials say.

According to authorities, around 12:35 a.m. Monday, approximately 18 males broke the front door and gained entry to a United States Post branch located at The Thompson Center, at 100 W. Randolph St. in The Loop.

Photos and video from the scene show smashed, broken glass on the front door of the post office as detectives work to collect evidence.

According to Chicago police, it is unknown if any items were taken. No one is currently in custody, according to officials.

This story will be updated as more details become available.