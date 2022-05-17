17-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting of Teen at ‘The Bean' in Millennium Park

Bail was set at $250,000 Monday for a teenager charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy over the weekend at “The Bean” — a shooting that prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot to impose a curfew on unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park amid growing fears of violence downtown.

A 17-year-old, Marion Richardson, was arrested as he ran from the scene and dropped a gun from his waistband Saturday, a Cook County prosecutor said in court Monday.

Richardson came to the park with a girl and began arguing with someone from another group who recognized him from an “altercation” at a previous mass gathering, prosecutors said.

Richardson quarreled with a girl in the group and, as he was being pulled away, Seandell jumped him from behind and punched him in the head, prosecutors said. Another boy came up and swung at Richardson, who took out a gun and shot Seandell once in his chest around 7:30 p.m.

Video shows him bleeding badly as he lay near “The Bean” sculpture, other teens screaming and running past him. He was pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital a mile and a half away.

Richardson was arrested in the grass at Millennium Park by officers who were nearby, and allegedly told them, “You guys ain’t going do nothing anyways. A hundred (racial slur) walking towards me. What am I supposed to do? You all just sitting there, bro.”

Later Saturday, as officers attempted to disperse the large crowd moving through the downtown area, police said two men were wounded in a separate shooting in the 300 block of South State Street, less than a mile away.

A judge ordered Richardson held on $250,000 cash bail on a count of second-degree murder.