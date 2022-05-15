Teen Charged With Murder in Death of 16-Year-Old in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday

A teen has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the shooting death of another teen at Chicago’s Millennium Park on Saturday evening.

According to Chicago police, 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot and killed during an altercation near “The Bean” statue in the park on Saturday night at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Holliday was shot in the chest during the incident, and was attended to by Chicago police officers. He was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that two persons-of-interest had been taken into custody, and on Sunday night they announced that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Holliday’s death.

According to the press release, the teen was arrested in the first block of South Michigan Avenue shortly after the shooting.

The unidentified suspect was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery with a laser-sighted scope on a firearm, both of which are felonies.

He will appear in juvenile court on Monday, according to police.

After the shooting, police worked to clear the park, but skirmishes broke out in other parts of the Loop, leading to dozens of arrests.

In response, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday that unaccompanied minors will be required to leave Millennium Park by 6 p.m. on weekend evenings.