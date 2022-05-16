Chicago Weekend Violence: 5 Dead, 27 Wounded by Gunfire

Five people were killed and 27 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

Nearly a third of those shot this weekend were in two police districts on the West Side: the 10th (Ogden) and 11th (Harrison) districts. But the shooting that drew the most attention were downtown.

The youngest homicide victim was a 16-year-old boy shot Saturday evening near “The Bean” sculpture, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to impose a curfew for unaccompanied minors on weekends at Millennium Park. Two people were arrested shortly after 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot dead while crowds gathered in the park, police said. Seandell was shot in his chest and pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Later Saturday night, two people were shot in the Loop after police said two people opened fire on a group of people shortly before midnight in the 300 block of South State Street. A man was shot in the neck and chest and another man, 18, was shot in the hand.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Englewood on the South Side. He was standing near a sidewalk around 7:25 p.m. Friday when shots rang out in the 6900 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was shot in his chest and armpit area and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A gunman shot two men, one of them fatally, after a traffic crash Friday evening near Douglass Park in the Lawndale neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in 1200 block of South California Avenue, police said. One of the men, 40, was shot in the chest and died Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, also 40, was hospitalized in good condition.

Saturday evening, a 19-year-old man was shot to death in a Washington Park home. He was inside the home in the 5700 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired shots around 5:30 p.m, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead.

Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood on the South Side. He was near a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone opened fire and struck the 34-year-old around 4:30 p.m., police said. He was hit several times and taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

The youngest person wounded this weekend was a 13-year-old boy shot Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood. He was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue when he was shot around 1:45 a.m., police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 18 others were wounded by gunfire in the city.