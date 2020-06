A teenage boy was shot early Saturday morning in Little Italy on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was driving about 12:45 a.m. on South Loomis Street when a gold sedan approached and he felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound to his left side rib cage and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.