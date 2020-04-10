17 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago police announced Thursday 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 151.

Of the cases, 144 are officers and seven are civilian employees, police said. Four officers who previously tested positive have recovered and are back on duty.

A funeral was held Thursday for the first officer in the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.

Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck identifies the Chicago officer who died from COVID-19.

Newly-appointed Chicago police Supt. David Brown said one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Thursday announced 1,344 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 16,422, but Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said the rate of new cases may be starting to flatten. So far, 528 people have died from the outbreak in the state.