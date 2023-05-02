A school bus carrying students with special needs was involved in a crash in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Fire officials said the crash took place Tuesday morning at 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue.

There, a school bus carrying students with special needs collided head-on with another vehicle.

In total, 16 people were transported to area hospitals, the fire department said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles were transported in serious to critical condition. Five adults and nine children were transported to a nearby hospital as well, authorities said.

According to officials, none of the children's suffered physical injuries.

EMS PLAN 2 school bus versus car headon 31 Kedzie bus had special needs students. Drivers are red condition students good condition about sixteen transports. pic.twitter.com/kNKmQvpEvk — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 2, 2023

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash weren't immediately clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.