16 Hurt After School Bus Carrying Students With Special Needs Collides With Car

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, while students were in good condition

A school bus carrying students with special needs was involved in a crash in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Fire officials said the crash took place Tuesday morning at 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue.

There, a school bus carrying students with special needs collided head-on with another vehicle.

In total, 16 people were transported to area hospitals, the fire department said.

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles were transported in serious to critical condition. Five adults and nine children were transported to a nearby hospital as well, authorities said.

According to officials, none of the children's suffered physical injuries.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash weren't immediately clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

