15-year-old girl charged with attacking, robbing riders on CTA Red Line train

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a string of robberies on a CTA Red Line train on May 10.

The girl, who was not named because she is a juvenile, was arrested Sunday after she was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly robbed and attacked riders on the Red Line.

Chicago police said she beat and robbed a 29-year-old man who was riding the train about 10:40 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street. Then just after midnight, she attacked a woman, 22, near the first block of West 95th Street.

About 2:20 a.m., the girl attacked and robbed a 21-year-old woman near the first block of West Cermak Road.

The woman, a casino employee who declined out of safety concerns to be identified, told the Sun-Times she boarded a southbound train at the Cermak-Chinatown station and was on her way home from work when four females started a conversation with her that seemed friendly at first, according to the woman and a police report.

“Can I have your sweater?” one of them asked. When she said no, they began hitting her face and head.

It happened “out of nowhere,” according to the woman, who began fighting back, but they attacked her again and took her black Sony headphones. She jumped off the train at the 47th Street station, and they stayed aboard.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I’ve rode the Red Line for years. They seem like little kids.”

The girl was charged with three counts each of robbery and aggravated battery.