15 Additional Inmates at Cook County Jail Contract Coronavirus, Total Now at 304

An additional 15 inmates at the Cook County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total of inmates with the virus to 304, according to an update provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A total of 213 employees with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, including 174 correctional officers, have contracted the virus. Two inmates have also died from coronavirus-related complications.

On Friday, NBC 5 talked to family members of inmates and health care workers at the jail who shared concerns about conditions inside the facility.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the Cook County Jail was the site of the largest cluster of coronavirus cases in the nation.