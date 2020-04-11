Cook County Jail

15 Additional Inmates at Cook County Jail Contract Coronavirus, Total Now at 304

A total of 213 employee with the Cook County Sheriff's Office have also tested positive for the virus

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An additional 15 inmates at the Cook County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total of inmates with the virus to 304, according to an update provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A total of 213 employees with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, including 174 correctional officers, have contracted the virus. Two inmates have also died from coronavirus-related complications.

On Friday, NBC 5 talked to family members of inmates and health care workers at the jail who shared concerns about conditions inside the facility.

Local

coronavirus Mar 21

NBC 5 Hosts Making a Difference Donation Drive Benefiting Salvation Army

west rogers park 2 hours ago

4 Residents of Elevate Care Nursing Home in West Rogers Park Die From Coronavirus

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the Cook County Jail was the site of the largest cluster of coronavirus cases in the nation.

This article tagged under:

Cook County JailcoronavirusCook County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us