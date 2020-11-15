14-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Shot at Chatham Dance Studio

A 14-year-old girl and two adult men were shot while inside a dance studio Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities confirmed.

At approximately 9 p.m. an unknown individual or individuals fired shots from outside of Astronaut Flee dance studio, 211 E. 79th St., striking three individuals inside.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and said to be in fair condition, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The third victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both men were said to be in serious condition, police stated.

Additional details about the incident remained unknown late Sunday night.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Two detectives.