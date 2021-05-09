14-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in East Garfield Park, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are searching for answers after a 14-year-old boy was gunned down Saturday night in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to authorities, the teen, identified as Eddie Thigpen, was found in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store in the first block of South Springfield at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The teen had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and was unable to talk to police when they arrived on the scene because of the severity of his injuries.

Thigpen was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

The fatal shooting was one of three that occurred within an hour of one another on Saturday. A 36-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times by an acquaintance in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue at approximately 9:56 p.m., police said.

Another man, a 23-year-old, was shot in the chest at approximately 10:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison. He was taken to an area hospital by a friend, but later died from his injuries.

Community activist Andrew Holmes spoke out about the shootings after Thigpen’s death was confirmed.

“How can you go into celebrating Mother’s Day when in an hour, three victims have succumbed to their injuries?,” he asked.

No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings, and Area Four detectives are investigating all three slayings.