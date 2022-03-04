12-Year-Old Girl Shot in West Englewood While Celebrating Her Birthday Has Died: Activist

The 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood while celebrating her birthday last week has died, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

Nyziereya London Moore died at Comer Children's Hospital, Holmes said Friday afternoon. He said the family authorized him to speak on their behalf.

According to Chicago police, the girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. on March 2 when an unknown assailant opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital by her family, and was listed in critical condition.

Last week, Holmes said the "close knit family" was "totally upset, totally in shock" by what happened to the young girl.

"We're getting information that today was her birthday and, you know, very sad, very sad to have this happen on your birthday," Holmes said.

No suspects were in custody as of Friday afternoon, and police are continuing their investigation.