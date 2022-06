An 11-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

The child was hit by the driver while he crossed the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street at 10:20 a.m., police said.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounce dead, police said.

Police did not release a description of the driver or the vehicle.