11-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet, Man Wounded in Shooting at Chicago Gas Station

An 11-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and a 19-year-old man was wounded Monday night in a shooting at a gas station on Chicago's Far South Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the 19-year-old was leaving the store of a gas station in the 100 block of West 127th Street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood, when someone fired shots at him striking him in the groin area, Chicago police said. The man returned fire, but no one was struck.

An 11-year-old girl who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle parked at a gas pump was also struck in the face, police said.

The man was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was found in the 12600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The 11-year-old girl does not appear to have been the intended target.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

