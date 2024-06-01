11 dogs living in unsanitary conditions rescued from NW Indiana home: sheriff

Eleven dogs that were alleged to be living in unsanitary conditions were rescued from a home on Friday in Lake County, Indiana, according to authorities.

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department arrived at a home on East 145th Avenue in Hebron and found many dogs with matted fur and open wounds, sheriff's officials said in a news release. The animals included several miniature shelties, three German shepherds and a Komondor.

Some of the dogs' wounds appeared to prevent them from walking properly, officials said.

According to police, the owner of the animals said she had experienced a serious illness and had been unable to look after the dogs properly. Other animals, including 15 horses, a goat, several geese and chickens, were observed at the home, but weren't confiscated.

A veterinarian with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health performed an initial assessment on the dogs and was in the process of determining which ones might need additional treatment on Saturday evening.

The case remained under investigation late Saturday.