10 Shot, 2 Killed, in Chicago So Far This Holiday Weekend

At least two people have been killed and 8 others wounded in citywide shootings so far this holiday weekend.

Early Friday, a 62-year-old man was fatally shot in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

He was driving a Volvo sedan about 3:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of South King Drive when someone fired shots, causing him to drive into a vacant lot and crash in an alley, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released details on the death.

Thursday evening a person was killed in a shooting in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 7 p.m., a male was on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

He was identified as Jorge Chavez, 25, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal attacks, an 18-year-old woman was shot Friday morning in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 2:10 a.m., she was a passenger in a vehicle driving in 1400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone in a gold-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man was wounded early Friday morning in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

He was standing in the hallway of an apartment building about 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Cicero Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 1 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a gray sedan fired shots, striking him in the right foot and abdomen, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a woman was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 50-year-old was walking to her vehicle about 12:50 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. She was shot in the leg and a family member took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Just after midnight Friday, two people were shot inside a home in South Chicago.

About 12:10 a.m., a man and a woman, both 51 years old, were sitting in the living room of a home in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue when someone fired shots from outside, police said.

The man was shot in the head and the woman suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Thursday night, a man was wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was driving about 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when shots rang out, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and refused medical attention.

About 8:40 p.m., a man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was driving in the 4600 block of West Adams Street when three males got out of a vehicle and one of them fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Last weekend, 8 people were killed and at least 30 wounded in shootings across Chicago.