10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Jets as Winless Skid Hits 7 Games

10 observations: Hawks lose to Jets, winless skid hits 7 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 7-2 at the United Center on Sunday as their winless skid hit seven games.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks gave up the first goal for the eighth straight game and the 17th time in 21 contests this season. The alarming trend continued. They thought they scored first early in the first period but it got taken away because of an offside review. Tough break.

2. The Blackhawks allowed four goals in the second period, two games after giving up five goals in the third period in a 6-4 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. They've had a tough time lately trying to stop the bleeding when things are going sideways.

3. The Blackhawks led 16-4 in scoring chances when their top two lines were on the ice at even strength, per Natural Stat Trick. They trailed 15-3 in scoring chances when their bottom two lines were on the ice.

4. Seth and Caleb Jones committed penalties nine seconds apart from each other in the second period, which gave the Jets a 5-on-3 power play for more than a minute and a half. The Jets capitalized to make it 3-1, and that's when the game started to snowball.

5. The Blackhawks came inches away from cutting their deficit to 5-3 early in the third period to give themselves at least a fighter's chance, but then the Jets went the other way and made it 6-2 instead after Pierre-Luc Dubois' pass went off Filip Roos' stick and in. It was that kind of night.

6. Andreas Athanasiou was not happy about this no-call at the end of the first period and I don't blame him. It should have given the Blackhawks a power play when the score was still only 1-0. I'm fine with the officials not calling an elbow, but that was blatant interference by Michael Eyssimont. Athanasiou was so frustrated that he threw his glove onto the ice when he got back to the bench and tossed his helmet and a towel after the period ended.

7. Jujhar Khaira scored the 30th goal of his NHL career, and it was his first one ever on the power play. He also has two goals in his last four games. He's on an 82-game pace of 13 goals, which would be a new career high. His previous best is 11, set in 2017-18.

8. Josh Morrissey set a career-high last season with 12 goals and 37 points. He's already at four goals and 23 points through 20 games after having a three-assist night against Chicago. His 23 points rank tied for No. 3 among all defensemen. I don't think he'll be a Norris Trophy finalist at the end of the season but he certainly is in the conversation right now.

9. Since starting the season 2-3-0, the Jets are 11-3-1. I think they're legit. Rick Bowness has them playing some well-structured hockey, and only five teams in the league have more points (23) than the Jets since Oct. 24.

10. Jarred Tinordi did not play because of an undisclosed injury, and Sam Lafferty missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. It feels like any time the Blackhawks get a body back, they lose one.

