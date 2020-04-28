10 Indiana Malls Set to Open Saturday

On Saturday, ten malls throughout Indiana are opening their doors, a day after the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire, according to a new report.

The locations are among 49 malls and outlet centers owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group that plan to reopen May 4 across the country, according to a memo obtained by CNBC. The malls have been closed since March 18.

Business hours at the malls and outlet centers will be shortened to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday to allow for overnight cleaning, according to the memo.

List of Indiana Mall Openings

Castleton Square, Indianapolis

Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis

College Mall, Bloomington

Fashion Mall at Keystone, Indianapolis

Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood

Hamilton Town Center, Noblesville

Indiana Premium Outlets, Edinburgh

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Michigan City

Tippecanoe Mall, Lafayette

University Park Mall, Mishawaka

To prevent the spread of the virus, Simon said in the memo it will regularly sanitize high-traffic areas and is encouraging retainers to do the same in stores.

Though not required, Simon said it will encourage shoppers to take their temperatures before entering the mall and will make temperature testing free to customers.

The mall group also will encourage shoppers to wear some form of face covering as they shop. Free CDC-approved masks and sanitizing packets will also be available to shoppers by request.

To practice social distancing, Simon is taking several measures: putting tape over every other sink and urinal in restrooms, putting decals on floors to direct traffic flow, limiting food court seating and closing play areas and drinking fountains.

The malls will also limit the number of entrances through which customers can enter and ensure occupancy does not exceed one person per 50 square feet of space, according to Simon.

Simon CEO David Simon sits on President Donald Trump's committee tasked to help reopen the country's economy.