10 dead, 56 wounded in Fourth of July weekend shootings in Chicago

Ten people are dead and at least 56 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend, police say.

Though the numbers are close to those seen last year for the holiday weekend, this year saw a four-day weekend compared to three last weekend.

According to Chicago police data, collected between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on the holiday, a total of 68 people were shot, eight fatally, over the same weekend last year, though that accounted for three days.

Over this year's four-day holiday weekend, the same police data showed 57 people were shot, eight of them fatally. NBC Chicago, however, included numbers from 5 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The first homicide of the weekend was reported on Friday evening when a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing on a street in the 5600 block of South Wolcott, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, a group of men were standing on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Artesian when a person in a black Dodge Charger opened fire.

Police say a 24-year-old was shot in the buttocks, and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Three other victims, a 25-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, were all transported to area hospitals in good condition.

Saturday at approximately 7:49 p.m., three people were shot in the 5300 block of South Kostner, police said.

A teen was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead a short time later. Two other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were also shot, and were listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Millard, police responding to a call of shots fired found three people who had been shot.

A 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and a 15-year-old was shot in the face. Both were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, an 18-year-old, was shot in the ankle, and was listed in fair condition.

A suspect is in custody, and police believe the shooting was domestic in nature.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, a man was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Authorities said the man was struck in the shoulder and buttocks when a vehicle pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives said an investigation is ongoing.

A 49-year-old man was found shot to death just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Dearborn. Police said the man was in a verbal alteration with a 37-year-old woman and, as the altercation became physical, the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man. The woman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

At about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed and a 25-year-old man critically wounded in the 4400 block of South Wood.

Police said the two men were outside when someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire on them. The 24-year-old suffered gunshot wounds "throughout the body" and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and take to an area hospital in critical condition.

A man died after being found shot just after midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Des Plaines, police said. The man, believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. A second man, 32 year old, was also struck in the head, but listed in fair condition at a separate hospital. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Around the same time, a 24-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 800 block of South Lawndale, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A witness told officers the man was crossing the street when he was shot by multiple gunmen, who fled on foot. An investigation was ongoing, police said.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Wednesday –

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital by a family member. The teen had been shot in the hip and buttocks in the 10200 block of South Yale, but the family member could not provide more devetails.

Just after 2 a.m., three people were shot in the 4400 block of South Princeton. Police said a man was shot in the foot and listed in good condition, a 36-year-ol woman was shot twice in the left hand and also listed in good condition. A third victim, a woman, was shot in the torso and listed in critical condition. Witnesses reported to police that the shooting came from occupants of a silver sedan, which fled the scene.

At around 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Campbell, a 21-year-old woman was shot while riding in a vehicle. Police said the woman was traveling as a passenger when she heard shots and felt pain. She was shot in the chest and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At about 1:50 a.m., a 43-year-old man took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. The man told police he was shot by an unknown gunman, who then fled the scene.

Tuesday –

A 30-year-old man was shot during a "verbal dispute" with a woman just after 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Oak Park Avenue, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and the woman was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

At about 1:30 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. She had been shot while traveling as a passenger in a vehicle, but no specifics on the location of the shooting were available. Others in the vehicle told police they heard a loud noise before the 17-year-old felt pain and realized she had been shot. No one was in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Around the same time, a 54-year-old woman was shot in the leg by an "acquaintance was handling a firearm," police said. The woman was shot on her leg and listed in fair condition at an area hospital. No one was in custody as of Wednesday.

Police responding to a call of shots fired at about 1:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Lowe found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man told police he was shot by someone traveling in a blue Nissan Altima, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Just after 4 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot in the 7000 block of South Morgan and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man refused medical attention and would not offer details on what happened, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 1:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the 700 block of East 53rd Street, police said. Details on the shooting weren't immediately released as police said the victim was not cooperating with their investigation. The man was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

Just before 8 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the face during what police say was a robbery in the 12000 block of South Union. Authorities said the man was inside a vehicle when another man walked up. produced a firearm and demanded his property. The gunman then opened fire. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Minutes later, a 15-year-old was found by police in the 200 block of South Campbell with a two gunshot wounds to the left leg and one to the right. A witness told police the gunman may have been traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At around 9:30 p.m., a 73-year-old woman was shot in the hand while sitting outside in the 10-100 block of West 11th Place. A witness told police someone opened fire in the area from a black two-door vehicle. An investigation was ongoing.

A 42-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times in the head just before 10 p.m. in the 11800 block of South LaSalle. Police said the shooting happened when someone inside a black Jeep got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Detectives said an investigation is ongoing.

At about the same time, a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 6700 block of South Hoyne, police said. The man told officers he was standing in a yard when he felt pain and realized he had been hit by gunfire. He was hospitalized in good condition.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street. Police said the woman told officers she was "outside and felt pain" She was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Monday –

In the 200 block of South Lavergne at approximately 4:47 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the wrist during a verbal dispute, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 67 th Street, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the thigh during a verbal altercation. She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Street, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the thigh during a verbal altercation. She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in the 5400 block of West Kinzie at approximately 3:52 p.m., police said. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old was shot by an unknown gunman in an alley in the 5900 block of South Karlov, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Sunday –

At approximately 12:37 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted, two people were in a parking lot when they were shot. A 30-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and a 52-year-old woman was shot in the shin. Both were hospitalized in good condition. The assailant, a 27-year-old man, dropped the weapon, and one of the victims shot him in the glute. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck by a blue sedan in a parking lot in the 3400 block of South Ashland at approximately 12:42 a.m. A suspect then fired shots, striking him in both thighs. He was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

In the 5600 block of South Indiana at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 43-year-old man suffered a graze wound during a verbal altercation. He declined to offer further details, and refused medical attention.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot by a person in a white vehicle in the 4800 block of South Hoyne at approximately 8:38 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:08 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the chest in the 4400 block of North Malden, police said. They were taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

A 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Shore at approximately 12:28 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a white Kia. Police say the man was hit in the chest, leg and back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 12:28 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Drexel, a 33-year-old woman was driving when she was shot in the left hand. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 300 block of West Ontario at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was involved in a fight. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say a 16-year-old was walking in the 6100 block of South Honore at approximately 1:29 a.m. when he was shot in the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two teens were walking in the 400 block of West 75 th Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. when a person in a gray truck fired shots. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were both injured, and were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. when a person in a gray truck fired shots. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were both injured, and were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. At approximately 4:36 a.m., an 85-year-old man sitting in a vehicle was robbed at gunpoint. One of the assailants then shot him in the leg, and he was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized, police said.

In the 4100 block of West Washington at approximately 12:51 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the lower back, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 23-year-old man was in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Hamlin at approximately 1:56 p.m. when he was shot in the back and buttocks. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two people, including a 5-year-old, were shot in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 6:31 p.m. Police say both were taken to hospitals in good condition after the incident.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Walton, an 18-year-old was near a residence when he was shot by a person in a red vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 4800 block of West Adams at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in a verbal altercation when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Friday –