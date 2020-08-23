Man Seriously Injured in Kenosha Officer-Involved Shooting: Police

A man was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital Sunday evening after sustaining injuries in an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ in Milwaukee.

The incident was reported at around 5:11 p.m. in the 2800 block of 40th Street where officers were called for a domestic incident, according to a news release from the Kenosha Police Department.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, but said officers provided aid to the individual.

Additional details, including who fired the shots and the identify of the individual who was injured, haven't been released by police.

A large crowd gathered near the area Sunday evening.

The man's family told WTMJ children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Both the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the incident "so that the scene could be turned over to an agency, other than Kenosha Police," the news release stated.