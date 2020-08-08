1 Person Hurt After Burnham Harbor Boat Fire, CFD Officials Say

At least one person was injured Saturday after a boat caught fire at Burnham Harbor, Chicago fire officials said.

According to officials, the boat caught fire near Chicago’s Museum Campus early Saturday afternoon. At least one person was injured in the blaze, and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

There are no further details on any other injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

