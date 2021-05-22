1 Man Killed, 2 Injured in Washington Park Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and two other men sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

At approximately 7:26 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue, the three men were standing on a sidewalk when people in a grey Jeep and blue Acura SUV fired shots, striking the victims, according to law enforcement.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 46-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was said to be in critical condition.

The third victim, a 50-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was reported to be in good condition at the hospital.

No one was in custody as Chicago police detectives to continued to investigate Saturday night.