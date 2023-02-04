1 Killed in Fire at Palatine Condo Building

One person was killed Saturday morning in a fire at a condo building in suburban Palatine, according to local fire officials.

Officials said firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at a building at 245 North Smith Street at approximately 6:37 a.m. and observed smoke and flames coming out of the second floor of the building.

Several crews and a total of 39 firefighters battled the blaze, including a rescue crew that attempted to make a rescue on the second floor while other firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officials said the fire was contained to the unit of origin and declared to be under control by 7:10 a.m.

Fire officials said one person was killed in the blaze, though no other civilians or firefighters were injured.

While there are currently no estimates on the extent of damages, the building's other five units did not suffer any fire damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.