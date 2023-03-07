1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash in Will County; All Lanes on Illinois Route 113 Closed

Illinois State Police and emergency crews are responding after a two-vehicle crash on Route 113 in Will County killed one person, officials say.

According to authorities, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Illinois State Police to a crash involving two vehicles on Illinois Route 113 near Bauer Road in Will County.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d384182.53468714695!2d-88.3165275608047!3d41.21248501478089!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x880dd7118a6a6fd3%3A0x39b87b0851def4d0!2sIL-113%20%26%20Bauer%20Rd%2C%20Custer%20Township%2C%20IL%2060481!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1678195339757!5m2!1sen!2sus

One fatality was reported, officials confirmed.

According to authorities, all lanes on Route 113 are currently blocked due to the incident, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.