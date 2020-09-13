West Englewood

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting in West Englewood

The shooting happened at approximately 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of South Throop

A 35-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries when two offenders opened fire at the victims Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police stated.

At approximately 3:58 p.m., the four individuals were on a porch in the 6100 block of South Throop when an unknown vehicle pulled up, two offenders exited and fired shots, striking the victims.

A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to Chicago police. The third victim, a 60-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the lower back and was said to be in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

Local

Census 2020 2 hours ago

Chicago's Census Count Lags Behind as Deadline Approaches

illinois fall sports 2 hours ago

‘Let Us Play:' Students Take Part in Suburban Rally Calling for Fall Sports to Resume

A 26-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.

This article tagged under:

West EnglewoodChicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentChicago Violencechicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us