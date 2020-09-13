1 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting in West Englewood

A 35-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries when two offenders opened fire at the victims Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police stated.

At approximately 3:58 p.m., the four individuals were on a porch in the 6100 block of South Throop when an unknown vehicle pulled up, two offenders exited and fired shots, striking the victims.

A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to Chicago police. The third victim, a 60-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the lower back and was said to be in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.