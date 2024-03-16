1 killed, 1 injured in Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police

One person was killed and a second individual was critically injured in a shooting on Saturday evening in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 75th Street. According to authorities, a 23-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were in a parking lot when they were both shot by an unknown person.

The older man was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital. The second individual was shot in both legs and listed in critical condition, police stated.

It remained unclear what led up to the shooting on Saturday evening.

Detectives were investigating.