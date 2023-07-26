1 injured, several others displaced in fire at Oak Park residential building caused by natural gas explosion

A fire caused by an apparent natural gas explosion at a residential building in Oak Park has left one person injured and a dozen displaced, according to officials.

Village officials said that first responders arrived at the 200 block of South Maple Street late Wednesday afternoon to reports of a fire with collapsed sections of wall.

According to authorities, numerous other jurisdictions assisted in the response, which was elevated to a box alarm.

The residential building impacted has six residences, all of which are currently uninhabitable, officials said. Approximately 12 people were displaced due to the explosion and ensuing fire.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

One person was injured in the blaze, with that individual currently hospitalized at Loyola Medical Center where their condition is unknown.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation indicated the fire was due to a natural gas explosion, though authorities continue to investigate.

There is currently no further information available.