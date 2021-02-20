South loop

1 Injured in Shooting Near South Loop Shopping Center

Evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of a Staples store, which was roped off by police tape

Chicago police on Saturday afternoon were searching for the individual who opened fire near a South Loop shopping center, striking a 30-year-old man, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Canal Street near Roosevelt Road. Police stated the victim was approached by an unknown offender who fired shots, striking him in the shoulder and foot.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in unknown.

Evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of a Staples store, which was roped off by police tape. However, where exactly the shooting occurred was unclear.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Three detectives.

