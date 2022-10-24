1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.

The gunman opened fire multiple times, striking the victim, who was taken to Stroger Hospital and later pronounced dead, said Deputy Chief Jill Stevens of the Chicago Police Department.

The gunman, who fled on foot following the shooting, is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and heavyset. At the time, he was wearing black sweatpants with two stripes on the sides and a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing across it.

As of Monday afternoon, detectives were in the process of examining surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses in hope of identifying the offender and learning more about what transpired.

The bus terminal remained open following the shooting as police said there was no ongoing danger to the public.