1 dead following Park Ridge car crash; police investigating

Some roads suburban Park Ridge were closed and police were investigating early Tuesday after a one-car crash overnight left one person dead.

According to officials, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 2:38 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oakton Street.

The sole occupant of the car was killed, police said.

According to Park Ridge Police, Oakton St. between Greenwood and Cumberland was expected to remain closed for "several hours."

Photos and video form the scene show a mangled, dark-colored car sitting on a yard. Debris from the car, as well as from a nearby fence and pole, can be seen scattered across the yard and the roadway. Powerlines can also be seen hanging down from the poll.

No further details were provided. This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.