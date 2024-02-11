1 dead, 6 seriously injured in Archer Heights crash

A collision between two SUVs left one person dead and at least six others with severe injuries Sunday morning in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood.

According to authorities, the SUVs collided in the 4200 block of South Pulaski at approximately 2:42 a.m.

The force of the collision left debris strewn in all directions, with both vehicles suffering heavy damage from the impact.

Police say that a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were transported to area hospitals, all of whom were listed in critical condition in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Two women were also taken to area hospitals in critical condition, while a seventh victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.