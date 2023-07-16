1 dead, 4 injured in West Garfield Park mass shooting

Chicago police are investigating after five people were shot, one fatally, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police responding to a call of shots fired discovered multiple victims in the 4000 block of West Washington at approximately 2:07 a.m.

A 40-year-old woman was one of the victims, and she was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Four additional victims, three men and one woman, were all taken to hospitals with various injuries from the shooting, and all were listed in fair condition.

Police say one of the victims told officers they were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, but no further information was available on the circumstances of the shooting. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody