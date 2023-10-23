Witnesses recount moment shooting erupted near Magnificent Mile, injuring 1

A frightening situation unfolded on Monday afternoon near as shots were fired near the Magnificent Mile, seriously wounding one person, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 4:28 p.m. in the 500 block of North Rush Street.

Jerry Chapman, who was working nearby, said he heard gunfire and then suddenly saw people start running.

“It was packed really," he said. "Full everywhere. It was a lot of people out here.”

One witness said he was inside his car when the shooting happened, explaining he saw an argument and fight happen first.

"When the victim ran under the overhang of the Marriott you heard two shots fire," he said. "Everyone fled.”

A 37-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown person who produced a gun and fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the abdomen and thigh area before running into the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel.

"“I thought it was an accident, and I just happened to see everyone running," Chapman said. "I heard the shots but I didn’t think it was really shots.”

A portion of Ohio Street near Rush Street was blocked off while officers worked on the scene, video captured by an NBC 5 Chicago photographer showed. Footage showed evidence markers on the ground, along with bullet casings and a hat.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and said to be in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate on Monday evening.