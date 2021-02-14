Oakland

1 Critically Hurt in Fire on Chicago's South Side

Six other building tenants were also displaced

Chicago firefighters, dressed in black and yellow uniforms, walk out of a building as they fight a blaze on Feb. 14 in the city's Oakland neighborhood
Joe Amigleo, NBC 5 News

A man was critically wounded in an apartment building fire early Sunday morning in Oakland on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to a blaze about 2:35 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of South Ellis, according to officials.

The fire began in the apartment of a 30-year-old man, Chicago police said. He suffered smoke inhalation and burns to the neck and face, according to police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The blaze was put out by about 3:40 a.m., according to fire officials.

Six other tenants from the apartment building were displaced by the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

