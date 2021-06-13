1 Charged in Killing of Gary Bank Security Guard, Search Continues for Second Suspect

Charges were announced Sunday against a 24-year-old man accused of ambushing and killing a security guard prior to robbing a Gary bank, authorities said.

James King, of Miami, was charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. Friday at the First Midwest Bank, 1975 W. Ridge Rd. King, along with another armed suspect, "apparently ambushed the security officer" and killed him outside the bank, sheriff's deputies previously said.

The security guard was identified as Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Castellana was a retired Cook County sheriff's deputy.

King was taken into custody in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street following an extensive search by law enforcement, authorities said. A backpack containing a handgun and approximately $9,000 in U.S. currency was found near where he was apprehended, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sheriff's deputies released surveillance photos of the suspects late Friday afternoon.

Police were continuing to search for the second suspect Sunday.