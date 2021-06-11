FBI Seeks Second Suspect in Killing of Security Guard During Gary Bank Robbery

The FBI was searching for a second person believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a security guard during a robbery at a Gary, Indiana, bank Friday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 2 p.m. at the First Midwest Bank, 1975 W. Ridge Rd. Two men armed with a handgun and rifle "apparently ambushed the security officer" and killed him outside the bank, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

It's believed the suspects then entered the bank and demanded money, according to sheriff's deputies.

"I heard some gunshots," said Eric Brantley, the owner of a nearby resale shop. "Then... I heard some sirens in there working and saw the tape. Everything was taped off."

One suspect was apprehended in the hours following the fatal shooting, authorities confirmed.

Sheriff's deputies released surveillance photos of the suspects late Friday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the security guard as Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park.

Mike Richardson, who works at a nearby car dealership, said he regularly saw Castellana walking in the parking lot.

"Doesn’t seem real sometimes," Richardson said. "You think you’re safer than you really are. Something like that happens, you’re not prepared for it."

In a statement, First Midwest Bank said, "We can confirm there was a robbery at our Gary Calumet branch this afternoon and that a security guard was fatally injured during the incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."