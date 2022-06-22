1 Arrested After Man Shot, Wounded at North Avenue Beach

As Chicago officials try to crack down on summer crime and increase security at popular downtown spots like Millennium Park, one man is in the hospital after being shot and wounded by another man Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach.

AT 8:56 p.m.. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, a man was outside when he was shot by another man, Chicago police said.

The victim struck by gunfire was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in officials said. Updates on his condition were not immediately available.

One person was arrested in the incident, and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The shooting comes as public safety concerns rise around the many festivals, concerts and events Chicago in the summertime sees, including the Chicago Pride Parade planned for Sunday.

"We are expecting large crowds for the Pride Parade as we do every year, and I want to encourage everyone attending to safely enjoy the celebration throughout the day," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday during a press conference.

"Although there are no known threats at this time, each year Chicago public safety departments along with parade organizers adjust the already robust security plan to ensure the safety of personnel participants, spectators residents and all those in the area."

Wednesday, new security measures are set to go into place for those attending concerts at events at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, "in order to maintain the friendly, relaxed atmosphere inside the Park," a press release sent ut Saturday from the Grant Park Music Festival read.

Those new procedures include where you can and cannot enter the pavilion and park during events, security bag checks and more.

Additional rules for what you are allowed to bring into events at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion can be found here.

Last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a new rule for unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park, saying that guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult (21 years and older) after 6pm, Thursday through Sunday.

The rule after a string of chaotic nights and violence in downtown Chicago and Millennium Park, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old near "The Bean" May 14.

This past weekend in Chicago, at least 47 people were shot, 13 of them in just five hours late Sunday and early Monday.