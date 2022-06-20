Weekend Chicago Shootings: 47 People Hit by Gunfire, 13 of Them in Just Five Hours

At least 47 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 13 of them in just five hours late Sunday and early Monday.

An 11-year-old girl was shot in the leg in the Auburn Gresham area just after midnight Monday. Ten minutes later, a woman and two teens, 16 and 17, were wounded about half a mile away, according to Chicago police.

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday evening when a gunman opened fire in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

Most of the shooting victims, 28 of them, were wounded on the South Side. Twelve people were wounded on the West Side, while five people were hurt on the Southwest Side. West Town and River North each had one shooting victim.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Homicides

At least five people were killed in the weekend gun violence.

Sunday night, a woman was fatally shot in West Englewood. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was on a sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head at 8:30 p.m., authorities said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Earlier Sunday, a man was killed in Englewood. Officers found the 40-year-old on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body in the 700 block of West 73rd Street around 3:35 a.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police reported no arrests.

Saturday morning, a man was killed in Marquette Park. He was standing outside in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen at 8:25 a.m., police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Friday night, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, police said. He was shot in the back at 11:45 p.m. and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A man was killed on a porch Friday evening in Stony Island Park. Someone opened fire on him around 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Other attacks

Three men were wounded in an attack in Humboldt Park Friday. Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. They were all treated at hospitals.

Also Friday evening, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in South Chicago. She was in a ride-hailing car in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, police said. She was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in good condition.

Early Saturday, a woman was shot in River North. A man walked up to the car she was in and showed a weapon in the 100 block of West Illinois Street. The driver tried to leave as the gunman shot into the car, striking the woman in both her legs, seriously wounding her.

Last weekend in Chicago, seven people were killed and 30 others wounded in shootings.

The Sun-Times counts weekend shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.