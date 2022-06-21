Attending a Concert or Event at Millennium Park? New Security Procedures Are in Place

Chicago's Millennium Park in the summertime sees dozens of events from June through August, including the Grant Park Music Festival, the Millennium Park Summer Music series and the Millennium Park film series.

However, if you're planning to visit the park during an event, be aware that there are new security procedures are in place.

According to letter sent out Saturday by Grant Park Music officials, "new measures have been implemented in order to maintain the friendly, relaxed atmosphere inside the Park."

"I want to apologize to anyone who experienced difficulties entering the Jay Pritzker Pavilion this past weekend due to new security procedures put in place by the City of Chicago," the letter signed by the president and CEO of the music festival read.

"Of course, it is incumbent upon the City, which owns and operates Millennium Park, to reevaluate and update matters of health and safety from time to time. Unfortunately, this one came with little warning."

According officials, here are the new security procedures for those attending an event at Millennium Park.

New Millennium Park Security Procedures For Events

Where you can't enter: Those attending concerts will no longer be allowed to enter from the Michigan Avenue side.

Those attending concerts will no longer be allowed to enter from the Michigan Avenue side. Where you can enter: Event-goers must enter the Jay Pritzker Pavilion pavilion from either Randolph Street on the north end, or Monroe Street on the south end. Entering from the Millennium Garage parking structure will also be allowed.

Event-goers must enter the Jay Pritzker Pavilion pavilion from either Randolph Street on the north end, or Monroe Street on the south end. Entering from the Millennium Garage parking structure will also be allowed. Bag checks: All concert-goers will also be asked to open their bags for security officers when entering the venue, and will be examined with a metal-detecting wand before being granted entry, officials said.

The new protocols also include a new barrier that will be erected between The Cloud Gate and the Pritzker Pavilion during concerts.

Additional rules for what you are allowed to bring into events at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion can be found here.

Last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a new rule for unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park, saying that guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult (21 years and older) after 6pm, Thursday through Sunday. The rule after a string of chaotic nights and violence in downtown Chicago and Millennium Park, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old near "The Bean" May 14.

According to officials, downtown Chicago crime up 59 percent since the start of this year.