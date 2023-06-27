Kyle Davidson explains secretive approach to No. 1 pick

Make no mistake, the Blackhawks will draft Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Though, they haven't said it themselves yet. Why are they keeping their selection a secret?

"I respect the function of the draft and the ceremony of the draft and what that means for the families, the league and the organization," general manager Kyle Davidson said on Tuesday. "There’s a place to announce those things and that’s on stage at the draft."

There is no strategy behind Davidson's approach to hiding the announcement of selecting Bedard. The league knows the Blackhawks will take the 17-year-old star with the first pick.

When asked if the Hawks have received any trade inquiries about the No. 1 pick, Davidson responded "Nope."

#Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said he’s open to anything going into the 2023 NHL Draft in regards to potential trades.



He has not been approached about trading the No. 1 overall pick, no surprise. He’s not touching that one. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 27, 2023

Everyone and their mother knows the Blackhawks will draft Bedard on Wednesday night in Nashville.

What do the Blackhawks think of the Regina Pats star?

"Great player, great person," Davidson said. "Everyone’s seen how he’s handled himself in the lead-up to this draft. … He’s shown a maturity beyond his years. He’s 17 years old but you’d never know it based on how he’s handled things."

Tune in Wednesday to hear it from the stage, the place where Davidson ascertains the news should come from. However it's announced, the outcome will be the same.

