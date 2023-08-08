José Ramírez says Tim Anderson ‘has not responded' to his attempts to apologize

On Friday, Tim Anderson and José Ramírez partook in a fight during the White Sox-Guardians game that escalated into a multi-round brawl between both clubs.

Since the incident, Ramírez claims to have tried reaching out to Anderson to apologize. But the White Sox shortstop hasn't picked up the phone for Ramírez, according to the latter.

"In the light of the recent events, I want to say to the public that I deeply regret what happened between me and Tim Anderson, whom I consider a very good baseball player," Ramírez said to Héctor Gómez on the Show del Mediodía in the Dominican Republic. "I've been trying to reach out to him directly and apologize but haven't received an answer.

"Everyone who knows me, knows well I'm not somebody who's out there looking for trouble. It's been part of my personality and behavior to give 100 percent every day on the field to help my team and try to be an example for the younger players on my team. I want to reiterate apologies for my behavior and as always my goal is to help my team to win and reach the postseason. I want to thank everybody in my organization, my teammates and all my fans for their support during this process."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Jose Ramirez: "In the light of the recent events, I want to say to the public that I deeply regret what happened between me and Tim Anderson, whom I consider a very good baseball player. I’ve been trying to reach out to him directly and apologize but haven’t recieved an answer.… pic.twitter.com/uQIW3wUIjV — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 7, 2023

Consequentially from the events, Anderson was suspended for six games and Ramírez was suspended for three games. Emmanuel Clase, Terry Francona, Pedro Grifol and Mike Sarbaugh were each suspended for one game.

Friday served as the first ejection and suspension of Ramírez's career.

Anderson was tested for a concussion after enduring a right-hand blow from Ramírez that knocked him to the ground. The White Sox reported he passed the test, and subsequently, he played against the Yankees on Monday night.

Though, he left the game after being hit by a pitch from Gerrit Cole.

The White Sox shortstop has not yet spoken to the media about the incident. He tweeted from his personal account eight times on Aug. 6.

After the game, Ramírez was critical of Anderson's behavior on the field, before and during the incident.

MORE: Here's what sparked the Tim Anderson-José Ramírez fight

"He has been disrespecting the game for a while," Ramírez told reporters. "It's not from yesterday. It's from before. I even had the chance to tell him during the game, 'Don't do this stuff. That's disrespectful. Don't start tagging people like that.' Because in reality, we're here trying to find ways to provide for our families."

"He tagged me really hard, more than needed, and his reaction was like, 'I want to fight,'" Ramírez added. "And if he wants to fight, I wanted to defend myself."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.