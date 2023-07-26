Rocky Wirtz

Jonathan Toews releases statement following Rocky Wirtz's death

Toews played under Rocky and his late father, Bill

By Ryan Taylor

Rocky Wirtz, principal owner and chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks, died on Tuesday. He was 70.

Wirtz inherited ownership of the Blackhawks after his father Bill died in late September 2007. It was after the Blackhawks after they drafted Jonathan Toews with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NHL Entry draft.

Following his death, Toews, the former Blackhawks captain, took to his Instagram account to release a statement.

"Being a Blackhawk all these years has been special because you felt you were part of a family. Not only with the players and the organization, but with the fans and the greater Chicago community. Rocky Wirtz led this example every day. I knew Rocky to be a humble, caring person. He showed how to be an incredible businessman that brought the emotion and excitement of 3 championships to Chicago, while maintaining the most genuine and sincere relationships with all those who worked for him. I owe so much to him and his family for making all of my dreams of being a professional hockey player come true. I am shocked and saddened to hear this news. My sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his wife Marilyn, his son Danny, and to the rest of the Wirtz family."

